Details of the 2022 Fisker Ocean electric crossover continue to dribble out ahead of a planned start of production in late 2021—with production by a as-yet-unannounced partner.

The latest information released by Fisker includes details on charging, more detailed technical specifications, and new driving footage of the Ocean.

The Ocean will use a 150-kilowatt Combined Charging Standard (CCS) plug for DC fast charging. That should allow for more than 200 miles of range to be added from 30 minutes of charging, according to Fisker, although that figure is based specifically on charging the battery pack from 15% to 80%.

Said battery pack will have more than 80 kilowatt-hours of capacity, with up to 300 miles of range, according to Fisker. An exact EPA range estimate will be released closer to the Ocean's 2021 launch, the automaker said.

Fisker previously announced that it would use the Electrify America network for DC fast charging. A certain amount of complimentary charging will be included.

All trim levels except the base model will get all-wheel drive, and will have some degree of off-road capability, Fisker said. The standard all-wheel drive configuration will have more than 300 horsepower.

Fisker said it will also offer an "ultra-high performance" all-wheel drive model capable of 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds. Power output for that version will be announced in 2021.

Fisker Ocean

The Ocean will also join the growing list of electric vehicles rated for towing, but customers will also have to wait until 2021 to learn the crossover's towing capacity. Roof rails will be standard equipment as well.

Measuring 182.7 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 63.6 inches high, the Ocean is similar in size to current gasoline compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V. Fisker quoted a maximum 25 cubic feet of cargo capacity, with more space likely available if the rear seats are folded.

At the opposite end of the interior, the Ocean will feature a 16-inch, portrait-oriented central touchscreen and 9.8-inch digital instrument cluster.

Fisker previously quoted a base price of $37,499. The automaker will also offer a flexible lease option for $379 a month (after $2,999 down) with no set term. Fisker is using a website and mobile app in lieu of traditional dealerships.

Customers can put down a $250 refundable deposit, but Ocean production isn't scheduled to start until the fourth quarter of 2021. Fisker doesn't expect deliveries to ramp up until 2022.

The Ocean is a product of Fisker Inc., the second company founded by automotive designer Henrik Fisker. He previously started a coachbuilding firm, which went on to launch the Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid. That car is now back in production (with many modifications) as the Karma Revero.