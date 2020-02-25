Polestar gives a glimpse of a future flagship electric car. Researchers suggest much higher solar cell efficiency without rare materials. And Hyundai is working on giving transmissions more smarts, not necessarily more gears. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Polestar has released pictures and info for its Precept concept, a long and sleek electric fastback sedan that could rival the Tesla Model S or Lucid Air.

Solar cell efficiency has the potential to double, with a method and materials suggested by a Russian research prototype.

As Hyundai works on a dedicated EV platform and many new electric cars, it’s also working to improve the efficiency and drivability of automatic transmissions, by incorporating real-time traffic data, GPS data about the road, and feedback from the vehicle’s safety sensors.

Over at Motor Authority, BMW is planning to give its highly anticipated i4 electric sedan an official debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week. The i4 is BMW’s first electric car to be based on the carmaker’s new 5th-generation EV architecture, with 150-kw DC fast charging and a range of at least 300 miles.

And at The Car Connection, check out updated information hubs regarding the Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3.