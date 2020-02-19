Toyota and Lexus are recalling some of their hybrids—and other vehicles—for engine issues. VW might (eventually) have an electric pickup. And Bill Gates calls electric cars one of the “most hopeful” areas for climate progress. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Some Toyota and Lexus hybrid models from the 2019 and 2020 model years have been recalled for an engine manufacturing flaw that could cause coolant leaks and more.

Volkswagen had been talking about the possibility of bringing a gasoline compact pickup to the U.S. soon. Instead it’s putting the plan off for a few years and, perhaps, thinking all-electric instead.

Bill Gates thinks that electric vehicle progress is a “most hopeful” arena for addressing climate concerns, and while he appreciates what Tesla is doing, he bought a different electric car.

And packing the entire family in no longer means you need to settle for a gas-guzzler. Over at our partner site The Car Connection, see a list of the most fuel-efficient SUVs with three-row seating.

