Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand will recall 44,191 vehicles—including four hybrid models—from model years 2019 and 2020 over possible coolant leaks.

The recall includes the 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid, 2020 Camry Hybrid, and Lexus ES 300h, as well as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from model years 2019 and 2020.

Non-hybrid versions of the 2020 Camry and 2019 and 2020 RAV4 are included in the recall as well.

Porosity in the engine castings of the affected vehicles may result in cracks, which could allow coolant to leak, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice.

Owners will be contacted by Toyota regarding when to take their cars to dealerships for inspections. The recall is expected to begin April 6, the agency said.

Engines found to have this issue will have to be replaced, again, free of charge.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

Owners can contact Toyota customer service at 888-270-9371, or Lexus customer service at 800-255-3987—or contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Toyota's reference number for this recall is 20TA04, and Lexus' reference number is 20LA02.

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was also one of several hybrids affected by a 2019 recall over faulty brake boosters.

Introduced for the 2019 model year, the current-generation RAV4 Hybrid has been a sales success for Toyota, surpassing the Prius as the top-selling Toyota hybrid in the United States.

That's not surprising. Crossovers like the RAV4 are extremely popular with U.S. buyers, and have eroded sales of more traditional sedans and hatchbacks. The RAV4 Hybrid wraps a hybrid powertrain in the kind of body style most car buyers prefer.