Hyundai will unveil a new electric concept car at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. But aside from a name, Prophecy, and a teaser image, the automaker isn't revealing any information about it.

If nothing else, Prophecy is an on-the-nose name for a concept car. By definition, concept are meant to hint at automakers' future plans.

With its forward-looking name, it's likely that the Prophecy will be a counterpoint to Hyundai's last Geneva concept car.

The Hyundai 45 concept was an electric car with retro styling meant to reference the the Hyundai Pony rear-wheel drive hatchback of the 1970s. The Pony was the first car designed in-house by Hyundai.

All Hyundai has said about the styling of the Prophecy concept is that it will have the same "Sensuous Sportiness" theme as recent production models.

It's also unclear whether the Prophecy concept will share any underpinnings with Hyundai's planned electric production models.

Hyundai 45 concept

Hyundai announced a dedicated EV platform in 2017, which is also expected to be used by the automaker's Kia and Genesis brands.

More recently, Hyundai confirmed plans to co-develop a different platform with startup Canoo.

Canoo, which plans to offer electric cars through a subscription service, has developed a scalable "skateboard" platform that, the company says, can fit a wide range of body styles and vehicle sizes.

Hyundai will incorporate similar design features into its new platform, which will also be used by Kia.

Hyundai doesn't currently sell any electric cars based on a dedicated EV platform.

In the United States, it sells electric versions of the Ioniq and Kona, as well as the Kia Niro. A second-generation Kia Soul EV is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in 2021.