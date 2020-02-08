Which new crossover actually gets a better efficiency rating in the city than its sedan counterpart?

How does a particular hybrid introduced this week add mileage without filling up or charging up?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending February 7, 2020.

The biggest news event of the week from a story standpoint here was GM’s extensive annual update for investors, which included a lot of new tech info about the company’s all-electric future and the strategy surrounding it. The company not only explained its rationale for axing all forms of hybrids from its lineup, but also provided more details about its upcoming BEV3 architecture and the whole electric vision, even though it increasingly seems somewhat out of sync with Washington, D.C.

Cadillac electric crossover SUV based on GM BEV3 modular platform

The Tesla Model Y was rated by the EPA for range and efficiency, and it’s not all that surprising that it’s shaping up to be the most efficient electric crossover on the market.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid was the only significant mass-market green-car debut of this week’s Chicago Auto Show. Things like a solar roof and app replacing keyfobs make it a tech standout, and it steps up the mileage to an estimated 52 mpp combined.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Earlier in the week, we rounded up five electric pickup trucks that are going to change the American vehicle landscape.

Not long at all after its introduction, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is already being given lease discounts.

Interested in special perks? For a limited time Audi is wrapping in a solar subscription for those who buy a new or certified pre-owned E-Tron electric SUV. In addition to the bragging rights, it could save owners a little money. And Lucid is planning a very special preview for those who have already reserved its Air electric sedan.

Lucid Air

Electrify America is gaining ground on Tesla Supercharging. By that we mean EA has installed more new charging-station locations over the past year or so than Tesla.

We brought two big pieces of news from “across the pond” this week. The UK is stepping up—by five years, to 2035—a ban on new passenger vehicles with internal-combustion engines. And the UK company Arrival scored big with an investment and order from the shipping giant UPS—including vehicles that will be used in the U.S.

Arrival electric delivery van for UPS

As we chronicle the progress of clean tech, it’s fun to note certain inflection points, or findings that provide a new take on a certain industry emphasis. Last year, electric cars outsold vehicles with manual transmissions for the first time. And a University of Georgia study, based on new climate-and-emissions modeling, finds that gasoline direct injection might not be worth it.

Finally, last weekend we asked which electric-car Super Bowl ad got you the most charged-up, and you named a clear winner: the GMC Hummer. Of all the vehicles featured in ads, it also happened to be the vehicle with the least information yet.

_______________________________________

