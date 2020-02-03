You picked your favorite electric-car Super Bowl ads. Lucid gives those who put money down far more than a teaser. Hyundai is already discounting Ioniq Electric leases for a new model year. And new modeling results call foul on direct-injection tech. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend we asked you which Super Bowl 2020 ad got you the most charged-up—and while your comments might have said otherwise, our Twitter poll found a clear winner in Hummer’s Quiet Revolution spots.

Lucid will be giving those who make a reservation for its Air electric sedan a special preview this month at its Silicon Valley HQ.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is freshly priced—a bit higher than last year’s model because of its added range and expanded features—and yet Hyundai is already applying discounts toward its lease.

The results of a new model applied by a University of Georgia team finds that the costs might outweigh the benefits for gasoline direct injection (GDI) tech—in terms of the atmosphere and public health, rather than fuel-economy targets.

And while the BMW i8 is being discontinued, it’s still around and like nothing else on the market. At our partner site The Car Connection, read all about the 2020 i8.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter