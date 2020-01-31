Audi is making a pitch for its fully electric E-Tron SUV and E-Tron Sportback this Super Bowl with a very “Frozen” song.

The spot features Maisie Williams, of Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, and various films, singing the song as if in a musical.

“Today’s high temperature is 8 degrees above normal,” says a radio voice, and then another: “Experts are warning that if the current trajectory continues…”

Williams passes an animated gas pump and it becomes understood that she might be singing “Let it go” about gasoline.

The last line from the song as the commercial cuts out—“Cold never bothered me anyway”—might as well be about Audi’s emphasis on thermal management in the E-Tron, Or perhaps we’re reading into this a little too far.

The message is definitely more nuanced than Audi's 2019 Super Bowl ad for its electric products, or its ad from last summer taking aim at electric myths. You be the judge, and tell us how effective you think this might be in getting more people to think about electric vehicles.

Audi intends to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025, electrify 40 percent of its global sales (hybrids and plug-in hybrids included), and reduce vehicle-specific CO2 by 30 percent.