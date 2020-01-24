General Motors is reportedly planning to build the Cruise Origin electric driverless shuttle at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant—the former assembly plant for the Chevrolet Volt, as well as the plant expected to make GM’s electric pickup and some of the 20 electric nameplates due globally by 2023.

The news comes via the Detroit News, citing two sources familiar with the matter, also formalizing the production location of the electric pickup, due in late 2021, which had been all but confirmed by labor documents.

An employee letter sent by GM’s VP of global manufacturing, Gerald Johnson, confirms more than 2,200 manufacturing jobs and an investment of $2.2 billion in the plant. A formal announcement is due Monday, according to the report.

2011 Chevrolet Volt outside Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant

The Detroit News points out that just earlier this week the automaker made an agreement with Michigan to invest $3.5 billion in the state over the next 10 years—with the plant included.

This corresponds closely with comments made Tuesday night, at the reveal event for the Origin. Cruise CEO Dan Ammann then said that there was “a pretty high level of sharing” with GM’s next-generation BEV3 electric vehicles, and built on the same fundamental platform (which possibly even includes the revival of Hummer).

Cadillac electric crossover SUV based on GM BEV3 modular platform

Cruise officials further confirmed then that the Origin would be made at a General Motors plant in the U.S.

The timeline, of course, is a critical piece of information that's missing. Ammann this past week stressed that Cruise's progress with NHTSA will be critical in determining that—with the goal in the next few years to start placing the Origin in duty as an airport shuttle or shared urban transit that one-ups ride-hailing with a more consistent (and driverless) experience.

Cruise LLC is a unit of GM, but Honda is an investor and the Origin was developed in partnership with both GM and Honda.

Green Car Reports has reached out to GM for comment.