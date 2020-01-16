VW diesel settlement funds are putting more electric school buses into service. Porsche’s Taycan Turbo S gets a sub-200-mile range rating. And Nissan’s top design executive talks electric-vehicle platform-sharing among the automaker’s alliance brands. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The same upcoming electric-vehicle platform is sounding like a big deal; it will underpin potentially a dozen or more fully electric and e-Power models from Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi combined.

Funds from the Volkswagen diesel settlement are helping retire diesel fleet vehicles. Electric school buses are part of the plan in several states.

The top-performance version of the Porsche Taycan electric car, the Turbo S, has the lowest EPA-rated range in the lineup, at just 192 miles.

Spy photographers spotted a version of the upcoming Buick Velite 7, an electric car that will be sold exclusively in China but based on the Bolt EV. Is this a tease of the long-delayed Bolt EUV still headed to the U.S.?

And over at The Car Connection, catch up on what’s new in the 2020 BMW i3.

