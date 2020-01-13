Nissan’s upcoming electric crossover is taking form—and we sample some of the performance technology that might help it stand out in the market. Cost remains a big barrier against EV adoption. And lithium-sulfur batteries could be closer to a breakthrough. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

For a look at the long-awaited electric crossover from Nissan, due sometime next year, check out the Nissan Ariya concept that made its U.S. debut last week at CES in Las Vegas. Nissan’s global design chief walks through some of the priorities for this high-performance EV.

Nissan gave Green Car Reports a demonstration of its upcoming e-4orce motor- and chassis-control system for dual-motor electric vehicles. Simply put, it can make a vehicle stay flatter during performance driving without a stiffer ride the rest of the time.

Researchers in Australian say that more durable cathodes could help make more energy-dense lithium-sulfur batteries a reality for EVs.

And cost remains the biggest barrier against electric-vehicle adoption, a new Ipsos study finds. Polling points to a continued disconnect between environmental awareness, purchase intent, and actual EV sales.

The Aston Martin Rapide E has been reportedly cancelled. The high-budget 800-volt performance model was being co-developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, with production slated to start by the end of 2019. It still hasn’t.

And our companion site The Car Connection has posted a review update all about the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq lineup. There’s a fair amount changed in these eco-focused models, so read up.

