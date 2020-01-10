The Nissan Leaf electric hatchback has steadily evolved since its debut in 2010.

Now, a decade later, in its Leaf Plus version, the Leaf competes with affordable long-range EV rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, with more standard safety features, and better convenience tech.

Nissan on Friday announced that the 2020 Leaf will be equipped with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Base Leaf S versions will cost $32,525, including destination but before applicable state or federal incentives, and are equipped with a 40-kwh battery good for 149 miles of range, according to the EPA.

2020 Nissan Leaf

Leaf S models are equipped with a 6.0-kw onboard charger that can replenish the battery in full on a Level 2 charger in about eight hours (35 hours on a standard 110-volt plug). A DC fast charger that can recharge the battery up to 80% in about 40 minutes is optional only on the base version (for $1,690) and included in the other models.

Base cars get cloth upholstery, 16-inch wheels with covers, and a handbrake. A bigger, 62-kwh battery is available for $6,600 more and adds the standard fast charger. The bigger battery, which is included in Leaf Plus models, is rated for 226 miles of range.

The 2020 Leaf SV costs $35,115 and adds a standard fast charger, 17-inch wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation and telematics, adaptive cruise control, and more available options such as heated seats, a heat pump for interior climate controls, a heated steering wheel, surround-view camera system, driver-assistance features, and power-adjustable seats. The standard Leaf SV is equipped with a 40-kw battery, and a bigger 62-kwh battery is available for $5,560 on SV versions.

The 2020 Leaf SL is only available with the bigger 62-kw battery and costs $44,825, including destination. It adds a heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, LED lights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, rear HVAC, Bose audio, Nissan's suite of active driver-assistance features called ProPilot Assist, and a surround-view camera system.