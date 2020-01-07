East Ellijay, Georgia, might be considered part of the outermost exurbs north of metro Atlanta, or a gateway to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where in October Internet Brands Automotive editors rounded up the cohort of Best Car To Buy nominees for Green Car Reports, Motor Authority, and The Car Connection.

A charging station there was going to be our jumping point, as a hub of activity for our Best Car To Buy Testing; instead it gave us a sample of how frustrating electric-vehicle charging infrastructure today still can be.

With GCR requiring either medium- or long-range EVs (more than 125 miles EPA-rated range) or plug-in hybrids with the electric-only range for average U.S. commutes (32 miles or more, EPA-rated), the list of contenders this year was cut to just three—the Audi E-Tron, the Kia Niro EV, and the Porsche Taycan.

Porsche wasn’t yet able to get us a Taycan in October, but with half or more of our editors getting seat time, we kept the Taycan in the running. We relied on routes around Blue Ridge to get our other editors time in the other two models—time that could efficiently involve several good driving loops in combination with periodic stops at a 50-kw ChargePoint CCS DC fast charger in East Ellijay.

Leading up to our visit we’d checked the station’s status via ChargePoint and PlugShare, and we saw no downtime.

DC fast charger, East Ellijay GA

The first morning of testing, we’d planned to drive to breakfast and charge the Audi while we ate—but within a moment we realized the whole plan for testing was going to be upended when the station failed to start and threw an error code.

The charging hardware invited us, with its dot-matrix display, to plug in and try again, so our crew tried two more times—with ChargePoint telling us the hardware appeared functional and no remote reset was possible.

ChargePoint DC fast charger, East Ellijay GA

Act One: The Scramble