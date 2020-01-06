Henrik Fisker's latest startup vehicle brand took to the pre-CES scrum Sunday with what it says is a production version of the Ocean crossover.

What Fisker hasn't confirmed yet are where the Ocean will be built, or which company will supply the batteries to provide its 300-mile electric range.

The Ocean follows Fisker's EMotion sedan from the drawing boards to a somewhat hazy future. With a promised production date of next year—with full series production said to begin in 2022—the Fisker Ocean received a Tesla-like boatload of hype at its premiere on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Henrik Fisker and his company promise that engineering is complete on the new vehicle, and that it will be sold in rear- or all-wheel drive. The Ocean's 80-kwh battery is said to be good for up to 300 miles when fully charged. Through its CCS port, the Ocean can be fast-charged at Electrify America stations—though Fisker hasn't said whether customers will be pay extra for charging, it does say the Ocean can be fast-charged to 200 miles of range in a half-hour.

The $37,499 price for the Ocean comes with a lease companion: It's $379 a month or more, depending on down payments. Leased vehicles come with free maintenance and service, Fisker says. Reservations can be placed via the web or smartphone app for $250.

Fisker says after a full federal tax credit of $7,500, the Ocean crossover SUV nets a final price of $29,999, but that depends on the continuation of the credit, which the Trump Administration has continued to leave in question.

Henrik Fisker says his new company will find 1 million customers in the five-year span from 2022 to 2027, from production sources that circle the globe. But Fisker's track record for sustaining new vehicle brands has not been strong. The previous company, FIsker Automotive, borrowed $529 million from the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program. The so-called Project Nina bought a former General Motors plant in Delaware and planned a range of plug-in hybrid coupes, crossovers, and sedans—but went bankrupt in 2013.

Fisker had launched a coach-building company to shear the body panels from Mercedes SL roadsters and BMW 6-Series coupes and dress them in his own designs before that. The resulting Fisker Tramonto and Latigo were to carry factory warranties from BMW and Mercedes, according to Fisker's plan—but when those automakers demurred, Coachbuild went out of business.

Fisker Inc. has said it is developing solid-state batteries and has shown concepts for the EMotion sedan. It promises more details at this March's Geneva motor show.