Volkswagen is recalling some examples of the only hybrid model it’s sold in the U.S.—the VW Jetta Hybrid.

In affected vehicles from the 2013-2015 model years, a transmission issue could literally leave the driver effectively in neutral.

According to Volkswagen, hairline cracks can appear within the gearbox’s mechatronic unit, leading to an internal transmission-oil leak and a decrease in oil pressure. That in turn leads to a situation in which the clutch will fail to engage, resulting in “a sudden loss of drive power.”

Volkswagen says that 2,167 vehicles are potentially involved in the recall but just 1% are estimated to have the defect. Production dates affected by the issue are November 7, 2011 through March 27, 2015.

2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid

The Jetta Hybrid arrived for the 2013 model year and was the most fuel-efficient variant in the Jetta lineup—much more so than the Jetta TDI diesel version.

It was a limited-availability model, yet it was also going to be a precursor to a full line of Volkswagen plug-in hybrid models. The automaker’s plans changed after its diesel scandal, and it chose to focus toward the mass-market electric vehicles it's readying (and releasing) today.

Audi used a comparable but not identical system in its A3 E-Tron plug-in hybrid.

This recall effort is due to start on February 2, 2020. Owners may either contact VW at 800-893-5298 or NHTSA at 800-327-4236.