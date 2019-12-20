It’s about time for one of the charging networks to welcome Tesla drivers with open arms. And that’s exactly what EVgo is doing, with an announcement made Thursday.

EVgo announced the availability of Tesla connectors now at five initial San Francisco locations, at Whole Foods Markets. After rollout in San Francisco at a total of seven stations, EVgo plans to expand the program and roll out the connectors nationally in 2020.

The charging company says that it’s the first time Tesla connectors have been deployed on public EV chargers. Perhaps responding to speculation from others when the news first emerged, EVgo clarified that these aren’t plug adapters but fully integrated Tesla connectors. “EVgo values the collaboration of Tesla in developing this program, and we look forward to exploring new ways to meet the charging needs of Tesla drivers,” the company clarified.

EVgo DC fast-charging stations for electric cars

EVgo wouldn’t yet confirm the peak power it’s enabling for Tesla vehicles to Green Car Reports, but it says that it’s offering about 90 miles of range in about 30 minutes for “one flat per minute rate, with no additional fees.”

For a rough comparison: This likely refers to 50-kw hardware, or a maximum of 50 kw, as when Tesla limited its peak to 120 kw, cars could recover up to 170 miles in 30 minutes from Tesla Superchargers.

EVgo’s network should be a great complement to Tesla’s Supercharger network, which is primarily set up the way it is to enable road trips. EVgo tends to cluster its locations in major metro areas that already have a high level of EV ownership (or interest).

The company has previously referred to itself as "standards agnostic," and embraces all three DC fast-charge standards—as well as some new ideas like curbside fast charging. This year it's teamed up with Electrify America, and a recent partnership between Nissan and EVgo recently offered $250 of flexible fast-charge use for Nissan Leaf drivers.

“EVgo has a simple per minute structure for charging, and that’s the same for any EVgo customer whether they’re using a Tesla, CHAdeMO, or CCS connector,” said Jonathan Levy, EVgo’s VP for strategic initiatives to GCR. “And any EV driver can choose between our no-commitment pay-as-you-go rates or save money per minute by signing up for an EVgo membership.”

With Tesla charging for Supercharger use, it may be an increasingly popular option. And again, we say, it’s about time.