The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell gets some minor changes for 2020. The electric Mini Cooper is ready for reservations in the U.S. Polestar says that its upcoming fully electric car is good for towing. And there’s a new speed record for street-legal EVs. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Cold-weather operation has been improved in the 2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, as Honda continues to improve an already very good hydrogen fuel-cell car that simply doesn’t have the infrastructure to support it beyond particular zones in California.

The 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car is now open for U.S. orders—and depending on your state of residence could be had for less than $20,000 after incentives and the federal EV tax credit.

The Polestar 2, which will arrive to the U.S. starting in June, will be rated to tow up to 3,300 pounds. That may not be all that far, based on EV towing accounts we’ve received so far, but it gives owners a lot of flexibility.

The world’s fastest street-legal electric vehicle, the Corvette-based Genovation GXE, has managed to break its own previous top speed record.

And while the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid didn’t meet our requirements to be a Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee, it is one over at our pragmatic companion site The Car Connection.

