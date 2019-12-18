A new Electrify America partnership means you might not have to wade through a big-box parking lot to find a very fast road-trip charger. Ford confirms its electric F-150 and its battery will be made in Michigan. We look at what didn’t quite make our Best Car To Buy contenders list. And how speedy will electric Minis get? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

As we wind up for our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2020, we look at all the vehicles that are considered green for one way or another and didn’t make the cut.

Electrify America DC fast charging has mostly been at Walmart locations and large shopping centers, but it’s soon coming to Bank of America locations.

Ford has confirmed its electric F-150 pickup for assembly in Michigan, potentially for 2021. It’s also assembling battery packs there for the electric and hybrid versions.

Over at Motor Authority, find out whether Mini’s top-performance John Cooper Works variants could go all-electric—and if so, when they might.

