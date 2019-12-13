In China, EV automaker Xpeng’s owners will be able to access Nio’s underused charging and battery-services network. Globally, Cadillac will go mostly electric by 2030. And here in the U.S., the Toyota Highlander is looking like a bargain. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid starts under $40,000. That’s a deal for what will almost certainly hold the top mileage ratings among three-row SUVs without a charge port.

GM earlier this year said that its Cadillac luxury brand would be the “lead electric vehicle brand” for the company. Now Cadillac has been a little more specific about the timeline—with most if not all its vehicles, globally, to go fully electric by 2030. The brand is also shedding the array of confusing alphanumeric names.

Xpeng is tapping into Nio’s strongly developed charging network and charging-services operation, amid an ongoing slump in China’s EV market. If Tesla's growth slows in the U.S. market, could a similar partnership finally happen with another automaker?

And while Ferrari had claimed in 2018 that it would be first on the market with an electric supercar—a claim already up for debate—its new CEO now claims we won’t see a zero-emission model from the sports-car brand before 2025.

