Fuel economy ratings are out for the Ford Escape Hybrid, and it’s a tick ahead of the RAV4 Hybrid. Lincoln’s first plug-in vehicle is rated for range. GM adds diesel to the Suburban and Tahoe. And we take the Porsche Taycan to California canyons and the cold Arctic. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Porsche Taycan 4S is arguably the Taycan that matters. We bring you some driving impressions—and driving-range impressions—based on recent experiences with the more affordable member of the Taycan family in California and Finland.

Range and fuel economy ratings were released this week for the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid. The numbers are right where they need to be versus other luxury plug-in hybrid SUVs, as Lincoln continues to look to a younger crowd of buyers and aims toward several future electric models.

With the release of numbers for the Ford Escape Hybrid, too, this model is now technically a tick ahead of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in fuel economy. But there’s an asterisk involved in its lead—and a Honda CR-V Hybrid on the way that could be the scene-stealer.

And GM is at last adding a long-requested light-duty diesel engine to its 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. Is this too little too late, or a good alternative to gasoline models before electrics arrive?

