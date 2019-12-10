The Porsche Taycan misses out on 800V charging in places without CCS hardware. A brake issue has led to the recall of the Mitsubishi i-MiEV. And Tesla is working on some far-out windshield-wiper tech. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car has been recalled—every one sold in the U.S., from the 2012 through 2017 model years—for an issue with a brake-vacuum pump that can be fouled by moisture.

Tesla is potentially looking at some innovative technologies for keeping windshields clean that, like the Cybertruck, verge on science-fiction fodder. Will lasers or magnets help give Autopilot sensors a better view, too?

The fastest 800-volt charging rates for the Porsche Taycan will be limited to the CCS standard. That means in countries with another fast-charging standard—CHAdeMO in Japan, or GB/T in China—this global model won’t provide its highest rate at public chargers.

And our companion site The Car Connection has posted an updated review for the 2020 Honda Fit. Catch up on what frugal and fuel-efficient means in today’s market, if it’s not hybrid or electric.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter