The Mustang Mach-E has a very interesting origin story. The Jaguar I-Pace gets more range, but not a higher EPA range rating. Connecticut tries to steer away from incentivizing Teslas. And do hybrids need special motor oil? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We brought you a deep dive into how the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV came to be. So much changed from the initial idea pushed into development in 2015—and from what we can tell, all for the better.

Connecticut is aiming to restructure its long-established state incentive program for plug-in vehicles—into something that will actively help low-income households and low-income areas.

Valvoline introduced a new synthetic motor oil formulated specifically for the engines in hybrid vehicles, which present “unique challenges” from their more frequent starts and stops. As we point out, hybrids have established quite a record for reliability without such a thing.

And at long last, a software update for the Jaguar I-Pace addresses the electric crossover’s misleading range meter, plus a whole set of changes and optimizations to thermal systems, power management, and regenerative braking. The EPA rating remains the same but Jaguar says it’s good for up to 8% more real-world miles.

Finally, with an eye for practicality, safety, and benchmarks for the mainstream, take a look at our Best Car to Buy 2020 nominees for our editorial group, over at The Car Connection.

