Nissan was aiming for the luxury market with its electric crossover. GM and LG Chem form a joint venture for future EVs. Toyota sticks with hybrids, as EVs surge. And the speculation about Tesla Cybertruck aerodynamics is validated by someone who knows. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

General Motors and LG Chem announced a $2.3 billion tie-up to produce batteries at a new plant, scheduled to break ground next year. The plant will produce cells for GM's upcoming electric vehicles, including an electric pickup, and will be located near the shuttered and sold Lordstown, Ohio, plant.

Toyota has been one of the most bullish companies for emphasizing hybrid technology, and it produces and sells the majority of the world’s hybrids cars and SUVs. We look at the complex reasons why the hybrid market isn’t what Toyota had hoped it to be yet fully electric cars remain off the table for the brand in the U.S.

Recent statements by Tesla CEO Elon Musk help validate some recent aerodynamic analyses of the Tesla Cybertruck—and could tease that aerodynamics are a secret weapon for the otherwise blunt-looking design.

Nissan’s long-awaited electric crossover—teased recently by the Ariya concept—might have originally been developed as an Infiniti for Europe. We look at how this vehicle this model fits into Nissan’s future in a very different way than Leaf.

And via our partner Motor Authority, we have some spy shots of Mercedes’ EQS electric flagship that seem to indicate development is moving along nicely.

_______________________________________

