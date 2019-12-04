Tesla experience might come in handy for a company aiming to disrupt the electric-car sector. We take a walk through some highlights among the many EVs seen at a major Chinese auto show. And renters need to charge, too. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

It’s a wrap—this time at the Guangzhou Auto Show, which we explored last week. Guangzhou showcased a much wider range of electric cars, from Tesla to Chinese upstarts, and including market-exclusive EVs from some well-known U.S. brands.

Chicago is one of a growing number of American cities outside of California that are requiring spaces for electric vehicle charging at apartments and condos.

And the Dutch solar-car startup Lightyear has hired a former Tesla senior director in charge of the Model 3 launch in Europe—and doubled down on its message that it doesn’t want to be so dependent on charging infrastructure.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter