The Hyundai Nexo has helped the South Korean company surge to the top of the charts in global sales of fuel-cell cars. A range boost is likely coming soon for the Audi E-Tron—including the Sportback. And LA is cleaning up its air on its own terms. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Audi E-Tron is getting a modest range boost—well, so far only in Europe. We can hope that the same improvements will arrive soon in the U.S., but the lower-range, lower-power ‘50’ version of the E-Tron offered in Europe won’t.

Until the introduction of the racy-looking 2021 Toyota Mirai, Hyundai has the newest and probably most appealing hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, its Nexo. And the Nexo appears to have put Hyundai on track to take the lead in global sales of hydrogen-powered vehicles this year.

The Los Angeles region is aiming high—for 80 percent of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2028. It’s also looking to make future infrastructure projects zero-emissions corridors. With the support of CARB, the city, and the county, this could go a long way toward cleaning the air in California’s most populous city.

And the electric-powertrain and supercar maker Rimac might be branching out, with recent investments from Hyundai and Porsche, but its CEO Mate Rimac recently said in an interview that the company has no intent, like other brands, to build a performance SUV.

