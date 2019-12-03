Audi last week revealed that European versions of the E-Tron electric SUV will get a boost in rated range of about 15.5 miles (25 km)—available now in vehicles being delivered in Europe.

The added range, also enabled for the Sportback, comes via a “standard technical update” for the model line that Audi says includes “optimized drive system hardware with software adjustments to improve efficiency.”

On the European WLTP cycle that translates to a new rating of up to 436 km (about 271 miles) on a charge—a 6% gain.

Audi is currently selling the 2019 E-Tron in the U.S., which has been rated by the EPA for 204 miles of range.

“We have not finalized our 2020 MY e-tron yet but we are hopeful we can bring these improvements to the U.S.,” said Audi of America spokesman Mark Dahncke.

If the 2020 Audi E-Tron were to receive these updates, a 6% boost might push range past 215 miles. The two testing programs and their driving cycles are independent and distinct though, and they don’t translate directly with any conversion factor.

2019 Audi E-tron

Audi says that they’ve now allowed access to about 3.5% more energy—a net power of 86.5 kwh of the 95-kwh battery pack, up from 83.6 kwh previously. The other gains, Audi explains, come from reducing volume flows (and pump energy demands) for the four-circuit battery-cooling system, reducing residual losses from brake drag, and recalibrating the power systems to run the front motor without any power or drag losses in some situations.

The E-Tron’s innovative by-wire braking system allows more energy recuperation than some other electric-vehicle systems, by braking only with regeneration up until a certain threshold, at which the pads are then blended in. In braking from 62 mph, Audi says that the E-Tron can recover up to 220 kw.

The E-Tron continues to have a heat pump as standard, and Audi notes that it can boost the real-world range by up to 10 percent in some conditions. It’s also noted that the E-Tron was calibrated not for the highest possible range rating on the driving cycles but for reproducibility and consistency over many years—a nuanced choice that may have been lost on some shoppers.

Audi E-tron Sportback

With the recent rollout of the Audi E-Tron Sportback coupe variant, Audi has also introduced a sporty S line appearance package, with a sport air suspension, 20-inch wheels, some body-color trim, and available black accents. The E-Tron 50 quattro model that’s offered for Europe and other markets, with its reduced power output and battery capacity—and lower sticker price—won’t be offered in the U.S.