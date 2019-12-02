The Polestar 2 electric car is gearing up for production and coming next year—although its future in the U.S. still depends on politics. Nissan’s sweetening the charging options for Leaf customers. The e-Golf sunsets, and VW bridges it to the past and the future with a Microbus sendoff. This and more today at Green Car Reports.

Nissan is giving those who buy or lease the Leaf a little more charging convenience—with a $250 credit for EVgo fast charging.

Production of the U.S.-bound Polestar 2 electric car, in some ways a rival to the Tesla Model 3, is due to ramp up soon in China. The venture of Volvo and Geely announced this morning that it’s producing trial prototypes already at its plant in Luquioa, China.

Volkswagen has delivered more than 100,000 of its e-Golf hatchbacks—a respectable number for a model conceived before the company’s diesel scandal, and a conversion of a model engineered for internal combustion.

This weekend we covered a Type 2 Microbus electric conversion done by EV West. What made it different from other electric VW Bus conversions? This one involved some off-the-shelf components from the e-Golf.

And there will be many, many more Chinese Minis, after last week’s announcement of a new 50/50 joint venture between BMW Group and Great Wall Motors.

_______________________________________

