Nissan and EVgo have announced a partnership that will include charging station usage for Leaf owners along with a $250 credit, the two companies announced last week.

The program is called "Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo," and will give Leaf customers access to EVgo's network of more than 750 public charging station locations with more than 1,200 fast chargers, Nissan's announcement said. It also grants Leaf users access to EVgo's partner networks, which allow for "roaming," much the same way many cellular plans do.

"Nissan is a long-time leader in electric vehicles and this new partnership with EVgo will give Nissan LEAF owners confidence powered by tens of thousands of chargers across America," said Nissan's Aditya Jairaj. "Convenient access to public chargers can be incredibly helpful for LEAF owners in their day-to-day lives."

EVgo's "roaming" network partners include ChargePoint, Electrify America and EV Connect. Not all of these partnerships have been fully implemented, but once they do, they should provide new Leaf customers with tens of thousands of additional charging options—once those networks are fully online, that is.

ChargePoint is one of EVgo's largest partners, and that network alone will contribute more than 28,000 chargers to EVgo's roaming network once its infrastructure plans are complete. Volkswagen's Electrify America announced its partnership with EVgo in August.

Together, EVgo, Greenlots and Electrify America make up at least 42 percent of the DC fast chargers in the U.S. and 60 percent of the total fast-charging locations. Tesla is still the dominant fast charging network, making up 52 percent of the nation's total across 22 percent of the country's total charging stations.