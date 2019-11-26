The new fully electric vehicle from Lexus isn’t coming to the U.S. Karma punches up the performance with its Revero GTS. Evergrande stays the course on its home market, China. And the Ford Escape Hybrid earns some excellent safety scores. This and more today at Green Car Reports.

Lexus has a new fully electric model, the UX300e. It’s set to be introduced for Europe, Japan, and China, but don’t wait around for its arrival to the U.S.

The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid achieves a stellar 41 mpg, and it does much better than the previous Escape in safety tests; it’s been named an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Karma last week introduced a higher-priced, higher-performance model of its plug-in hybrid Revero, called the Revero GTS.

The Chinese company Evergrande, which may be best known in the U.S. as a Faraday Future suitor, has eased up on some of its proposed electric-vehicle investments while staying the course on its own EV, the Hengchi 1, which is due in 2021.

And Volkswagen Motorsport, the official motorsport division of VW, has announced that both customer racing programs and its own racing efforts are set to focus on electric vehicles moving forward.

