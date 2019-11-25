Faraday Future shows its production FF91 interior. GM puts a solid arrival date on its electric pickup. BMW says REx has no future. Byton has started preparing for charging and sales in the U.S. Karma talks about trucks, too. And how has the Cybertruck changed your priorities for an electric truck? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Last week BMW explained to us that with battery energy density doubled over the time the i3’s been on the market, and fast-charging expanding quickly, the range-extended (REx) model is bound for extinction.

Faraday Future might have been the first of this recent crop of electric-vehicle hopefuls with its FF91 flagship, but a lack of funding has kept it at the back of the line; that said it’s just teased the production version of this luxury vehicle’s interior.

The EV startup Byton may be based in China, but it’s working to establish a foothold in the U.S. This past week that meant entering a partnership for charging infrastructure with Electrify America, and establishing distributor and dealer licenses in California.

Karma at the LA auto show last week pitched an idea that was even less concrete than Tesla’s much-discussed Cynertruck: It’s interested in doing powertrain engineering in-house for potential extended-range electric vehicles—like a pickup.

Over the weekend, we looked closely at what GM CEO Mary Barra said last week at an investor conference, and how it confirms the company has nudged the timeline ahead to fall 2021 for GM’s own all-electric pickup.

We also asked you if the Tesla Cybertruck has at all changed your priorities—or perspective—for what you want and need in an electric pickup. We’re already getting lots of thoughtful comments; keep those coming, and please vote in the accompanying Twitter poll.

