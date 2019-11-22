We wrap up coverage from the LA auto show. Bridgestone turns to black to make its tires greener. The E-tron earns another great safety rating. And the Cybertruck has landed. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been revealed. It delivers on many of CEO Elon Musk’s earlier teases and claims about the truck, and it’s unlike any other production-bound pickup, ever. Is this the future of the pickup? We’ll be asking many more questions and we hope you do, too.

The Audi E-Tron electric SUV has earned a 5-star safety rating from the federal government, and that puts it in the uppermost tier of rated occupant protection.

Bridgestone has found a way to use more recovered carbon black in its tires, for greener tires that could dramatically cut the products’ carbon emissions.

From the LA auto show, we’ve added a whole gallery of photos of the next-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car—yes, the one that looks like a well-proportioned sport sedan, not the homely current design.

Also at LA, Karma introduced the SC2 electric coupe concept, an evolution of its previous SC1 Vision speedster concept. Called the SC2, it could be an alternative to the upcoming Tesla Roadster; the SC2 makes 1,100 horsepower, can hit a claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, and is aiming for a 350-mile range.

