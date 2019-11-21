It’s day two of highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show, and while some of the biggest reveals were made before the press days even started, we have plenty more to report from the show floor. A Hyundai concept points to the future shape of a plug-in hybrid model. The Hyundai Ioniq lineup and the Kia Niro Hybrid are revamped for 2020. The Mercedes-Benz at last gets a U.S. price. And does it make sense to charge moving vehicles wirelessly? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai introduced some new proportions, as well as a different design theme, for its future utility vehicles with the Vision T plug-in hybrid concept revealed Wednesday at the LA show.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid get an extensive refresh, with revamped trim levels for the Hybrid, plus more active-safety features and a “reimagined” interior.

And the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which we’ve known for weeks has a range of 170 miles, adapts a few new features, including brake-regeneration paddles and a smart brake-regen feature.

The U.S. has had to wait many months since the Mercedes-Ben EQC electric crossover went on sale in Europe and, well, it’ll have to wait a few more months. But in a sign that day will come, the EQC has been priced for the U.S., at a number that challenges the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron.

The 2020 Kia Niro, also revealed at the LA show, keeps its fuel economy rating of up to 50 mpg but gains a sharper look, plus other additions that include bigger infotainment screens, and new active-safety tech.

We also bolstered our photo galleries of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E with more from the show floor.

And work has begun on a project in Sweden that will function as a testbed for large-scale dynamic wireless charging.

