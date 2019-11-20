Today’s edition of Green Car Reports is entirely made up of concept cars and vehicle debuts from the events just before press days at the LA auto show. Check back on site for more from the show throughout the day, and here’s a roundup of what’s new last night and this morning.

The Audi E-Tron Sportback adds a swoopy new roofline to what’s otherwise mostly shared with the familiar E-Tron electric SUV. The world-first feature that made its bow in the Sportback in LA might not be U.S.-legal, though.

The Volkswagen ID family of electric-car concepts has a new addition: the ID Space Vizzion concept, a sporty electric wagon that could see production as soon as 2022.

We looked at five things we didn’t expect in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, one of the LA auto show’s most talked-about vehicles.

With the 2021 RAV4 Prime also announced at the LA show, Toyota at last has another plug-in hybrid in the lineup—one that will almost certainly be rated for more electric miles than the Prius Prime.

And the upcoming 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring adopts a similar approach, with an added motor at the rear axle and up an EPA-estimated 25 miles of electric driving.

