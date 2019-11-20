The Hyundai Vision T concept revealed Wednesday at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show has a future in showrooms, but the future of its plug-in hybrid powertrain isn't certain.

The Vision T wears matte-green paint to signal the advances its powertrain makes, versus today's Hyundai gas-powered SUVs.

By the numbers, the Vision T measures 181.5 inches long, and would ride on a 110.4-inch wheelbase if it were ready to hit the streets. The concept clearly presages the next Hyundai Tucson, which arrives next year, though it's about five inches longer and has a wheelbase roughly five inches longer than the 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

The concept's styling cues pull forward the dowdier look of the current Hyundai Tucson, with more crisp edges, fuller fenders that pinch into a wasp waist, and in perhaps its most successful new cue, LED lighting that extends from the headlights in a continuous rib that forms the sides of its grille.

Hyundai Vision T concept

That grille incorporates active air shutters that open and close according to vehicle speed and air-cooling need.

The Vision T's powertrain barely gets a nod in official press information distributed prior to its debut. Hyundai has penned in a charging port at the rear quarter of the vehicle; it lives under a sliding side door, and a circle of light indicates charge status.

Hyundai released no other details of potential future plug-in hybrids or in which vehicles they might live. Hyundai did launch a revamped version of its Ioniq hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric hatchback at the 2019 LA Auto Show; the electric Ioniq sports an improved battery with up to 170 miles of range on a full charge.

For more show news, see Motor Authority's coverage of the 2019 LA Auto Show.