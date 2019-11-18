All the details are out for the fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, and we have some backstory about the project and a ride-along in this new electric pony car. The Tesla Model S and Model 3 are back on Consumer Reports’ good side. And the BMW i4 is shaping up for being a Tesla Model 3 rival. This and more today at Green Car Reports.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was fully revealed on Sunday night, and we brought you the full range of specs and details plus the backstory on how Ford saw its Mustang pony-car family as the way to go bigger with its electric-vehicle plans.

Green Car Reports was also given a quick 10-minute ride in the Mustang Mach-E in Hawthorne, California, in a route heading directly past Tesla’s Design Center (and SpaceX) where vehicles like the Model Y have been revealed.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model S have both now earned “Recommended” status from Consumer Reports. The consumer organization notes that as production at Tesla stabilized it’s seen improvements to the reliability of both models.

The BMW i4 electric sedan is shaping up to be a straightforward rival to the Tesla Model 3—and not anything like the i4 concept that was teased years ago at the LA auto show.

On Sunday we also brought you more details—and a full set of photos—for the reconstituted, fully electric, and retro-cute Morris JE vans. There are still no plans to bring them to the U.S., though.

And Audi has named a new CEO—Markus Duesmann, of BMW, who is expected to help replenish the Audi brand with powertrain-engineering resources in the wake of the diesel scandal.

