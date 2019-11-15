Dealerships are still one of the weak points in getting electric vehicles to interested shoppers. Automakers are paying more attention to the sounds hybrids and EVs make up close. And we have details—and photos—of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Although the official reveal of Ford’s performance electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, is Sunday, Ford inadvertently teased some details—well, a lot of details—yesterday that give us a good picture of what the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be. As expected, it will head up against the Tesla Model Y, albeit with lots of performance flavor and pony-car heritage thrown in.

Since they’re priced quite closely, we took a first look at how the Ford Mach-E and Tesla Model Y compare. They’re nearly the same size and form, too, but everything in between is quite different.

The latest survey on the electric-car shopping experience underscores that, sadly, not enough has changed. Although automakers are ramping up with some exciting new EVs, dealerships are still fumbling the ground game.

And in Ford’s latest hybrids—perhaps in its Mustang Mach-E, too—the automaker has put a lot of effort into designing soft sounds for its pedestrian alert requirements. Will the sounds that EVs are required to make up close become part of their carefully sculpted “charm” to shoppers?

