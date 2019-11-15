A webpage on the Ford consumer website may have leaked critical information, pictures, specifications, and details about the Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover Thursday before the car's debut Sunday ahead of the 2019 Los Angeles auto show.

The information was first reported by MachEForum.com. A spokesman for Ford said the automaker would have more to share about the Mach-E crossover Sunday night.

The consumer site, which was hosted on Ford's website before it was pulled Thursday night, details the Mach-E's EPA-estimated range of 300 miles in rear-wheel-drive form in Premium trim with rear-wheel drive, with a mid-3-second sprint to 60 mph in GT spec, and an estimated DC fast charge speed of 47 miles in 10 minutes.

The site also lists the cost of the Mach-E First Edition at $59,900, Mach-E Select at $43,895, Premium at $50,600, California Route 1 at $52,400, and GT at $60,500. Those prices don't include a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 nor any applicable state or local incentives for EVs.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E leak

Before it was pulled down, Ford's site detailed power specs for the Mustang Mach-E in its trim levels. The base Mach-E Select may have 255 horsepower in rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration with up to 230 miles of range and a 0-60 sprint in about five seconds. The Mach-E Premium would have 255 hp or 282 hp in rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration, respectively, and up to 230 miles of range in standard range or up to 300 miles of range in extended range configuration. California Route 1 versions have similar power to the Premium rear-wheel drive, extended-range versions. First Edition models have similar power to Premium all-wheel-drive, extended-range versions. The GT powertrain specs weren't immediately clear.

All models have 29 cubic feet of cargo room, which extends to 59.6 cubic feet, and a 4.8 cubic foot front trunk. LED headlights and taillights are standard on all versions, and a 15.5-inch tablet-style touchscreen for infotainment with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster is included.

This story is developing and will be updated.