There’s now a fully electric member of the Ford Mustang family on the way next year. Volkswagen is making space—a lot of it—for building EVs in the US. The Chevy Bolt EV is now a Top Safety Pick. And a major consumer group has analyzed possible scenarios in EPA fuel economy and emissions rules. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The IIHS has retested the Chevrolet Bolt EV with a slight tweak to its headlights, and this time they did a lot better—well enough for the 2019 Chevy Bolt to be an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Consumer Reports has analyzed the scenarios for federal fuel economy and emissions rules, as proposed by the Trump administration, and it’s found that they all, over a period of several years of ownership, raise the overall cost of driving for Americans.

In Tennessee, Volkswagen has broken ground on a massive $800 million expansion of its assembly plant. In a couple years, the addition will be entirely focused on building mass-market electric cars for the American market—like the upcoming production version of the ID Crozz, tentatively called the ID 4 or ID 4X.

And Ford’s long-awaited Mustang-inspired performance electric SUV now finally has a name: Mustang Mach-E. Whether you’re a Mustang fan or not, Ford’s nod to the past in naming a vehicle critical to its future is going to be a little controversial—and we can’t wait to see the rest of it on November 17.