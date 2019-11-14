The fully electric Ford Mustang concocted for the annual SEMA show and revealed last week turned out to be quite the harbinger. With an announcement this morning, a fully electric Ford Mustang will be available at dealerships by the end of 2020.

Hold your horses. It’s not quite that Mustang...but one that definitely bears the Mustang badge and may cause a ruckus in some gasoline-swilling pony-car circles. Ford has simply decided to call its Mustang-inspired performance electric SUV the Mustang Mach-E.

Teaser for Ford Mustang Mach-E debuting at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

It's planning to reveal the Mustang Mach-E this Sunday, November 17, at an event in Los Angeles featuring actor Idris Elba. The formal debut will follow three days later at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Until then Ford leaves us with some teases of the Mach-E as “an all-electric, zero-emissions game changer delivering guilt-free performance for the next generation of thrill seekers.”

Teaser for Ford Mustang Mach-E debuting at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

The Mustang Mach-E will be available in the U.S., Canada, and Europe and will also be available in China. For all but China, Ford will open reservations for the EV at Ford.com immediately following the reveal.

Hand-raisers will then be able to reserve a place in line with a $500 refundable deposit. Ford says that customers will also be able to spec out their vehicle at that time, and finalize the configuration next year with the opening of an ordering window.

Teaser for Ford Mustang Mach-E debuting at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Ford has recently released some information about the Mach-E’s supporting infrastructure for charging. We also know it will offer up to 300 miles of range.

Expect many more details in the next week on details like range, features, power, and more as we report from the reveal itself Sunday and the LA auto show next week.