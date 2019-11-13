Hyundai has developed a potentially weight-saving active noise control solution for road noise. Tesla has announced a location for its European factory. The EPA has public-health experts very concerned. And no, the days of sub-$100/month EV leases aren’t in the past. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has chosen Berlin as the location for its European Gigafactory. The location could help ease tariff and trade negotiations and gives the automaker a foothold in the second largest EV market after China.

Hyundai claims to have developed the world’s first active noise control system for vehicle cabins aimed at road noise. While there have been active noise cancellation systems for decades, focusing on specific noise-and-vibration issues for the powertrain, such a system for road noise could help save many precious pounds in electric vehicles.

In what appears to be a continued push on the behalf of coal and agribusiness, among other interests, the EPA has proposed rules that would require disclosure of full data sets—even confidential health records—in order for a public-health study to be used toward regulation. It could slow the regulatory process and potentially prevent the renewal of regulations for some pollutants.

We’ve found what might very well be the best electric-car lease deal of the year. With the 2019 Hyundai Ionic at $79 a month in the Northeast—or even $109 in other regions—can you resist this zero-emissions commuter?

And although Formula E remains the dedicated fully electric race series, Formula 1 has a new sustainability plan that will make the race series carbon-neutral by 2030 . F1 plans to make its events themselves sustainable by 2025.

_______________________________________

