GM has revealed a new electric car, but so far it’s only for China. Volvo’s plug-in hybrids get more miles and more mpg. A new study underscores the importance of workplace charging. And a major environmental organization jabs Ford over fuel economy. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

A recent study about workplace charging concludes that seeing it only as a perk for employees would be short-sighted; it’s an image-booster, a boon for business, and good stuff for sustainability reports.

GM has revealed the Chevrolet Menlo electric car for China. Developed with joint venture partner SAIC, the electric vehicle takes aim at the world’s largest auto market—and potentially other emerging markets—with about a 200-mile range, a virtual key system, and the potential for self-driving tech.

The Union of Concerned Scientists has taken aim at Ford, nudging the automaker to make its smallest vehicle, the Ecosport, more fuel-efficient. At present, it doesn’t reach 30 mpg in any of its version’s EPA city or highway ratings.

On the way to fully electric, Volvo hopes to make plug-in hybrids a very significant chunk of its sales in the next couple years. Several of the core models for that push—the XC90 T8 and the XC60 T8—have just been rated by the EPA, showing that even a slight boost in battery capacity gains PHEVs up to 2 more miles in plug-in range and up to 2 more mpg when they’re running in hybrid mode.

And British film and TV actor Idris Alba has been tapped as the talent promoting Ford’s upcoming Mustang-inspired electric performance SUV, expected to be called the Mach E.

