Karma has some of the longest plug-in range, among plug-in hybrids. GM’s Lordstown plant may soon really be building an electric truck. Hyundai is going for green-car variety in the U.S. And Toyota and BYD are new partners for electric vehicles in China. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Toyota and BYD have joined forces for electric vehicle development in China. With Toyota’s recently formed venture with Panasonic, it’s shaping for electric-vehicle growth in the world’s largest vehicle market.

Hyundai is expanding its variety of electrified powertrains in the U.S., with more than 13 “alternatively fueled vehicles” arriving by 2022. Now we’re curious about how many it actually intends to sell.

With the final workings of a deal cemented Thursday, the Ohio plant that used to build the Chevy Cruze sedan is no longer property of GM—and if all goes according to plan it will soon build a range-extended electric pickup.

Outside of the BMW i3 REx, the 2020 Karma Revero GT is at the top of the scales for electric driving range in the plug-in hybrid. Credit a bigger battery, but the Revero GT also has a new engine from, of all places, BMW.

And, Karma’s SC2 coupe concept is heading to the Los Angeles auto show.

