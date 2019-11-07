Volkswagen shows more of the concept car due to be shown at LA this month. The Ioniq Electric has been rated for a longer range for 2020, and again tops the efficiency scales for electric cars. And Tesla’s cybertruck shall soon be revealed. All this and more today at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has announced a place and date for its upcoming electric pickup truck: Los Angeles, November 21. And of course CEO Elon Musk couldn’t resist pointing out the “Blade Runner” reference.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has been rated with its larger 38-kwh battery pack. It now achieves 170 miles according to the EPA, which puts it well ahead of a 40-kwh Nissan Leaf without packing as many high-footprint battery cells.

Call it a sign of the times: On the heels of withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and as we wait to see how relaxed about vehicle tailpipe emissions the new federal proposal will be, Ann Arbor—the home of the EPA’s national vehicle emissions lab—has declared a climate emergency.

Volkswagen has shown more of the fully electric concept car it plans to show at Los Angeles later this month. Called ID Space Vizzion, VW says it’s the “crossover of tomorrow,” with the spaciousness of an SUV and the aerodynamics of a GT. We see a long, sporty wagon.

And the Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio has signed on with a Tesla ex, Mobileye, to provide future electronic driver-assist features, including full self-driving.