A long-awaited super-efficiency fuel-cell car is soon arriving—in the UK. It pays to invest in charging readiness up front. Some key specs have changed slightly for the e-Golf this year. And Fisker’s smaller electric SUV gets a few more details. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Fisker’s Tesla Model Y–sized compact electric crossover has a name: Ocean. The Fisker Ocean, which is due in very late 2021, comes with a solar roof, a vegan interior, and potentially a range-extender option. Specs remain thin, and a production location still hasn’t been announced—although those details may get filled in either in late November when pricing is revealed, or for the model’s official reveal January 4, 2020.

The range of the 2020 Volkswagen e-Golf has dropped by 2 miles, to 123 miles. The model due to be replaced by members of VW’s ID mass-market electric-car family starting next year, which have a completely different set of battery and power components.

A whitepaper supported by Tesla and ChargePoint emphasizes that urban commercial building owners should spend on making their vehicle parking EV-ready up front, or during a remodel, rather than waiting for policy or city mandates to catch up. It can be a lot more expensive as a retrofit.

The Riversimple Rasa lightweight hydrogen fuel-cell car has been in the works since 2009, and it’s finally nearly ready for arrival. A “soft launch” next year will place 20 cars in the UK for use by a mix of commercial, fleet, government, and retail users.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter