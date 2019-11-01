With the introduction of a first mass-market electric car, the ID 3, already happening in Europe, a mass-market EV for the U.S. just around the corner, next year, and a new Golf just introduced for Europe with fully electric no longer part of the mix, the e-Golf is available in the U.S. for just one more model year

For its last year, though, the e-Golf loses a little bit of range—2 miles, to be exact.

The official EPA range for the 2020 e-Golf falls to 123 miles, from 125 miles for the 2017-2019 editions of the model. Likewise, efficiency figures for the model change significantly—from 119 MPGe (28 kwh/100 miles) to 113 MPGe (30 kwh/100 miles). Last year’s model was rated 126/111 city/highway, in MPGe, while the 2020 model gets 122/104 MPGe.

Spokesman Mark Gillies confirmed to Green Car Reports that there is no change for the 2020 e-Golf, versus 2019, and that it comes down to changes in EPA testing procedure. So real-world range between vehicles of the two model years should be identical.

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf electric cars on assembly line in

In either case, the current 35.8-kwh e-Golf remains a huge improvement with the range offered in early e-Golf versions. Through the 2016 model year, the e-Golf had a 24.2-kwh battery pack and 83-mile range, with an EPA combined rating at 116 MPGe (29 kwh/100 miles). We ran a long-term version of that car and were able to reproduce that range in fair weather, with some room to spare. The e-Golf’s heat-pump system helped reduce the drop in range in chillier weather as well, and while the low-mounted battery pack added weight, it only seemed to bring out the great ride and handling qualities of the Golf.

At present, the Honda Clarity EV and Fiat 500e are the only two electric vehicles in the U.S. that have lower rated ranges than the e-Golf. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is due to get a boost for 2020 from its current 124 miles. And the base 40-kwh version of the Nissan Leaf is rated at 150 miles for 2019.

Volkswagen 8-car MEB electric-car lineup

The ID electric cars on the way have a modular MEB platform with clean-slate powertrains and battery packs, so there’s really no carry-over from the e-Golf. But it’s been some very impressive training wheels for Volkswagen as it heads toward all-electric.