Volkswagen disclosed Tuesday that on November 19 it will reveal a new concept car that’s part of its fully electric ID family.

Based on the picture teased by VW, the model due for production could be what the carmaker has already suggested is in the works: a model termed the “ID Aero”—a sporty sedan or fastback that might prioritize aerodynamics, efficiency, and highway driving range.

To speculate based on what we know about VW’s platform plans and what we see here in the teaser image, such a model would be a size smaller than the ID Vizzion concept flagship, and might compare to the Model 3.

Volkswagen New Electric Future exhibit and ID concept teaser for LA 2019

This would be the sixth production-bound concept in the ID family to wear the VW badge, and be built on VW’s upcoming mass-market MEB architecture for electric vehicles.

The ID models that are thus far either confirmed or strongly hinted for production include the ID (ID 3), ID Crozz (ID 4), ID BUzz, ID Vizzion, and ID Roomzz concepts.

Volkswagen plans to produce fully electric cars at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant starting in 2022. That’s when the Microbus-inspired vehicle teased by the ID Buzz will be introduced, as well as a third VW electric car for the U.S. The first of VW’s EVs we get, a crossover based on the ID Crozz and likely to be called the ID 4 or ID 4X, will come from Germany.

The reveal itself next month will coincide with the opening of a “Building an Electric Future” exhibit at the Peterson Automotive Museum, giving a “behind the scenes look at making the new age of electric and autonomous mobility happen,” according to Volkswagen design chief Klaus Bischoff.

The VW exhibit at the Peterson is open to the public starting Wednesday, November 20.