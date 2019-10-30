Hyundai revealed its own semi concept, aiming to go big with hydrogen fuel-cell tech. A lightweight electric off-roader shows the potential from just one supplier. The Tesla Model 3 gets the nod for New York yellow cab duty. And the Dutch Lightyear One electric car might hold a new record for aerodynamics. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Lightyear One solar-supplemented electric car is already an ambitious project. Now, with a coefficient of drag of less than 0.20, the Dutch firm is anticipating that it will have the most aerodynamic car available on the market.

The Tesla Model 3 is now fully certified to be a New York yellow cab. NYC’s Taxi and Limousine Commission has approved the Model 3 not as an alternative-fuel vehicle but on an unrestricted basis for taxi duty.

Hyundai has presented a vision that aims high for hydrogen fuel cells—with a "groundbreaking futuristic architecture" for commercial trucks. The Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune is a Class 8 semi truck concept built with a clean-sheet approach and aimed to take advantage of the company’s fuel-cell tech on a global basis.

The supplier BorgWarner has taken the fun little Ariel Nomad off-roader and made it fully electric—all to demonstrate the company’s capabilities for delivering electric vehicle components to automakers.

The Volkswagen Group has created a new business division called Volkswagen Autonomy (VWAT), aiming to create Level 4 autonomous-driving capability by around 2025—and it’s appointed former Apple executive Alexander Hitzinger to head the team.

_______________________________________

