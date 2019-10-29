Mini prices its Cooper SE. London has a new (electric) kind of black cab. A special kind of clutch pack could help keep performance EVs lean. And GM is among several companies now actively opposing California in its battle with the EPA. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler have allied to support the Trump administration’s single national standard and oppose California’s authority to regulate tailpipe emissions. That puts them in direct opposition with VW, Ford, BMW, and Honda, which have agreed to uphold the CARB rules through 2025.

Mini announced pricing for its Cooper SE electric car, which will reach U.S. dealerships next spring. Adding up all the potential incentives, it says in some places the new EV could cost buyers less than $19,000.

London has its first official electric black cabs in 120 years—and they’re based on Nissan Leaf technology.

The supplier BorgWarner, long an expert in all-wheel-drive system clutches, has applied its smarts to a torque-vectoring system that eliminates the need for two rear motors in performance (or off-road) EVs.

And our companion site Motor Authority has published spy shots and video of the Taycan Cross Turismo in performance testing. Although the wagon version of the Taycan electric car hasn’t yet made a bow in production-bound form, it’s expected to arrive in showrooms sometime in 2021.

