Mini's new battery-electric Cooper SE will start at $30,750 when it goes on sale next spring, the company announced Monday.

That includes the $850 destination charge, and it doesn't include the $7,500 federal EV tax credit or any other state or local incentive. Mini notes that the SE could be had for as little as $18,750 (incl. destination) in some markets, thanks to local EV incentives.

Mini is seen as part of BMW for tax-credit claims, but it should have enough remaining federal credits to last its customers through at least 2022.

Unfortunately, Mini's announcement doesn't contain much information we didn't already have . The front-wheel drive-motor is rated at 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, good enough for a 0-62 run of 7.3 seconds. It is compatible with CCS Combo DC fast chargers (up to 50 kw) which should deliver 80 to 90 miles of charge for its 32.5-kilowatt battery pack in just half an hour.

The estimated EPA-certified range is expected to be somewhere in the 110-120 mile range, but BMW did not confirm those figures in Monday's announcement; we'll have to wait until closer to launch to see how far it'll go on a single charge.

Standard equipment for the Cooper SE will include a 6.5-inch navigation screen, Apple CarPlay integration, LED headlights, heated front seats and side mirrors (the latter with washers), automatic climate control, a digital cluster and carbon black leatherette seating.

The Cooper SE's pricing puts it in the same ballpark as the Nissan Leaf. The slightly larger offerings from Chevrolet (Bolt EV) and Hyundai (the more SUV-like Kona Electric) cost roughly $6,000 more.

BMW's announcement also included an interesting tidbit: The new Cooper SE will be available in "early March 2020 at MINI dealers across the U.S." While this seems innocuous at face value, Green Car Reports takes this to mean that it will be sold even in non-ZEV states. We have reached out to Mini for clarification and will update this story if we receive confirmation or contradicting information.