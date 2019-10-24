Bollinger announced Friday a starting price for its exclusive B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup: $125,000.

According to the Detroit-based company, buyers who want first dibs on the trucks can reserve a build with a refundable $1,000 deposit.

The B1 and B2 are both back-to-basics trucks in the style of a vintage Land Rover or Land Cruiser—done all-electric. Both have two-speed transfer cases and locking differentials for no-nonsense off-road capability. Thanks to the transaxle and geared hubs, they offer a crawl ratio of 22.5:1.

This may seem high, Bollinger says, compared to what you get with most ICEs, but unlike fuel-burners, the Bollinger's electric motors don't need to maintain an idle speed. Each motor generates more than 315 pound-feet of torque from the word "go," Bollinger says, so there's plenty of grunt to go around, especially once you factor in the low range.

Both the B1 and B2 have a standard electronically controlled, variable hydropneumatic suspension with what the company calls "virtual" sway bars that behave similarly to what you find on some supercars, relying on hydraulic connections between opposite sides of the vehicle to regulate body roll.

Bollinger B1 prototype

They also boast removable doors, roof panels, windows and windshields—so think Wrangler, too, just in a much larger truck. They're also equipped with individual heated captain's chairs front and rear, and all offer identical adjustment (including thigh support). They'll be offered in cloth, leather and vegan leather.

While Bollinger has no intent to become a mass-market brand, the company promised that it plans to make the buying and ownership experiences as convenient as possible, assuring a global network of independent dealers and service departments will be established to support its two vehicles.

"We're going to production with all of the components and features that our team developed from the start; we're staying true to our DNA," says founder Robert Bollinger, promising that its offerings would deliver performance that won't be matched by any current or forthcoming competition.

The Bollinger B1 and B2 are still a bit more than a year away. The trucks will go into production here in the United States later in 2020, the company said, with customer deliveries starting in early 2021.